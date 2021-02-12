Punjab women panel head to meet activist in Haryana jail

Chandigarh: Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati will meet Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old labour rights activist, in Karnal jail in Haryana on February 15, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

Gulati had taken up the matter with her Haryana counterpart and sought the latter's intervention.

Acting swiftly, the Haryana State Women Commission has issued written instructions to Director General Jails (Haryana) K. Selvaraj to ensure legal assistance to Nodeep, a resident of Sri Muktsar district of Punjab, besides ensuring her safety and security.

The spokesperson said the Director General will make all necessary arrangements for the meeting, scheduled at 12 noon on February 15.

The Director General has also been asked to submit the action taken report in this regard.

The Haryana government forcibly picked up Nodeep and others on January 12 while they were protesting during the farmers' agitation. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion of the Indian Penal Code.