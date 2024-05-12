Police personnel directed to ensure peaceful elections in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Reddy has instructed the police personnel on duty for the Cantonment Assembly by-election and Lok Sabha elections to be alert and prevent any untoward incidents from occurring. The CP convened a meeting on Saturday with police officers, home guards, TS NYAB, TSICCC, and CCS officials at Sivakumarlal Stadium in Goshamahal and CAR headquarters in Petlaburju.

During the meeting, the CP emphasized the importance of curbing illegal liquor distribution, preventing cash handouts, and confiscating freebies that political leaders may try to distribute to voters. He also stressed the need to thoroughly inspect kalyana mandapams and lodges. Officials were instructed to promptly address any complaints received from polling staff and manage queues at polling centers efficiently.



In an effort to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots, the CP stated that if there is a significant number of people still in queues at polling centers after 6 pm, they should be allowed to vote with the permission of the presiding officer. Additionally, mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling stations as per the directive.



The CP's directive aims to maintain a peaceful and orderly voting process during the upcoming elections in Hyderabad.