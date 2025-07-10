Punjabi edition of ‘Kejriwal Model’ book launched in Mohali

Chandigarh: The Punjabi edition of the book ‘Kejriwal Model’ book, authored by AAP leader Jasmine Shah, was launched in Mohali by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at the event, Shah shared his motivation for documenting the ‘Kejriwal Model’ -- a governance framework, which he said had “transformed” the way politics and administration are practised in India.

“I witnessed a unique model taking shape, one that focuses on world-class government schools, schools of excellence, free and quality healthcare, 24x7 free electricity, and a corruption-free environment,” Shah said.

Kejriwal spoke of his early days, starting from the anti-corruption NGO ‘Parivartan’ in 2000 to the Anna Hazare movement, and eventually the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “On 26 November 2012, we applied to register with the AAP. Everyone from the media to intellectuals said we’d lose our deposits in every seat. But in December 2013, we won 28 seats in Delhi,” Kejriwal recalled.

The AAP leader emphasised that the ‘Kejriwal Model’ was not conceived in boardrooms, but shaped by experiences gained while living and working in Delhi’s slums for a decade.

Kejriwal shared how his early days of activism, including a hunger strike and reconnecting electricity lines, stemmed from the public outrage at unaffordable bills and poor services.

Kejriwal underscored that this model can only run on honesty. “If a government is corrupt, if its ministers are looting, this model will collapse,” he said, stating that AAP has proven this in Punjab as well.

“Previous governments claimed the treasury was empty. But we fixed schools, and hospitals, and gave free electricity because we curbed corruption and saved public money,” he said. He criticised the BJP government in Delhi, alleging that after AAP left office, services have “collapsed”.

“Mohalla Clinics are being shut down, free medicines and tests have been discontinued, the roads are broken, and six-hour power cuts are back.

They’re not here to serve but to profit,” he said.

Kejriwal said he is willing to help other states fix their governance, even offering to send Manish Sisodia to train their teams. “Sadly, they don’t want to work,” he stated.

Mann praised Kejriwal for shifting the political discourse from issues of caste and religion to development.

Mann said people were earlier unaware of what governments could do for them, but that is not the case anymore due to the ‘Kejriwal Model’.