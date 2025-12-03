Putin’s India Visit: Focus On Sanctions Shield, Trade Security And Defence Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on December 4, with summit-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for December 5. This marks his first trip to India since the Ukraine conflict began, resuming the annual summit tradition paused during the war years. The two leaders are expected to review and expand defence collaboration, secure bilateral trade from US sanctions and explore new areas of strategic partnership.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, Russia plans to use the New Delhi summit to safeguard its economic engagement with India from the sanctions imposed by the US under President Donald Trump. A major defence agreement has also cleared approval in the Russian Parliament, signalling a renewed push in security cooperation.

Putin’s visit is an opportunity for India to reinforce its strategic autonomy, particularly amid Western pressure to reduce dependence on Russian oil and defence imports. The agenda includes discussions on nuclear energy cooperation—especially Russia’s proposal on small modular reactors—along with mechanisms to keep bilateral trade stable despite external restrictions.

India and Russia have finalised a framework enabling the movement of skilled and semi-skilled professionals between the two nations. Additionally, negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union have begun, addressing concerns related to tariff and non-tariff barriers.

In a significant development, Russia’s State Duma has ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) pact signed in February. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasised that the agreement represents another step toward strengthening comprehensive strategic relations between the two countries.