PWD Minister instructs officials to begin construction of flyovers

New Delhi : PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday directed officials to begin the cleaning process of sewers and footpaths, expedite the construction of five flyovers, and beautify pavements under flyovers within a stipulated time frame in Delhi.

“I inspected the construction work at Barapullah (puliya) today and have directed officials to commence construction work in April and complete it within four months,” Verma said.

He said that within a week of the BJP forming the government in Delhi, more than ten meetings have been held with officials to assess the situation and restart development projects.

“Today, I instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and flood management officials to prepare a plan for sewer and footpath cleaning, review pending flyover projects, restart their construction, and undertake pavement beautification under flyovers,” he added.

During his visit, Verma reviewed a damaged culvert that had been in disrepair for the past two years, causing road closures and traffic congestion. He directed officials to expedite the tender process, assuring residents that repair work would begin by April. “This road leads to Barapullah and is a crucial corridor for commuters.

Due to the negligence of the previous government, the cost of the Barapullah project has doubled from its original estimate,” the minister said. Criticising the AAP government, Verma alleged that no minister from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet had visited the site in the past ten years to monitor its progress.

He further alleged the AAP government of installing Chinese CCTV cameras across Delhi while excluding constituencies represented by the BJP MLAs.

During the Assembly session, Verma announced a probe into the non-installation of CCTV cameras in eight BJP-held constituencies under the previous AAP government and assured that cameras would now be installed in these areas on priority.

Responding to concerns raised by MLAs, he accused the AAP government of displaying “stepmotherly” treatment towards opposition BJP MLAs in the matter of CCTV installations.