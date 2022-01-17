Quakes in Assam, Manipur; no damage, casualties reported

Guwahati: Two earthquakes of moderate intensity jolted parts of the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the disaster management officials, there was no report of loss of life and damage to property in any of the quakes that occurred within 28 minutes on Monday.

As per the data of the NCS, the first quake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit southern Assam and occurred at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

The second tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at a depth of 20 km from the surface and jolted Manipur's Kangpokpi district and the adjoining areas.

Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the concerned authorities worried.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.