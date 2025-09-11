Radhakrishnan likely to take oath as V-P tomorrow

New Delhi: Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

The President is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, they said. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu signed the certification of election.

“Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, which will be read out at the time of the oath taking ceremony of the new Vice President,” it said.