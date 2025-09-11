Live
- Efforts on to make NTR dist top in sports
- Auto workers to stage protest on Sept 15
- VMC told to ensure medical services in New RR Peta
- Take periodic breaks from digital devices, Pravati urges women
- AI-powered research training to begin at IPE for social science scholars
- Expedite probe into crimes against women: DGP
- 76th Milad-un-Nabi prog by Tameer-e-Millat on Sept 14
- Charge sheet filed in FM student immolation case
- TG to become a trendsetter in skill training, says Vivek Venkataswamy
- Joyalukkas to open its 2nd showroom in Kukatpally tomorrow
Radhakrishnan likely to take oath as V-P tomorrow
Highlights
New Delhi: Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials...
New Delhi: Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.
The President is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, they said. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu signed the certification of election.
“Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, which will be read out at the time of the oath taking ceremony of the new Vice President,” it said.
Next Story