Radio's most recognised voice Ameen Sayani dies at 91

Mumbai: Ameen Sayani, radio's most recognised voice that struck an instant chord with millions of Indians who tuned in to Binaca Geetmala every week for 42 years, has died. He was 91. Sayani, who represented the golden age of radio, suffered a heart attack Tuesday evening and was taken to a hospital in south Mumbai but could not be saved, his son Rajil said.

"He passed away last night of a heart attack at the H N Reliance hospital. He was rushed to the hospital last evening around 6 pm after he complained of chest pain. They tried to revive him but couldn't,” Rajil said. The last rites will be held on Thursday.

“Namaste behno aur bhaiyo, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon”, the familiar greeting and the instantly identifiable voice coasted on airwaves into countless homes every Wednesday on Radio Ceylon from 1952 to 1988, still evoking strong nostalgia amongst listeners.



After 1988, Binaca Geetmala moved to All India Radio’s Vividh Bharati where it ruled the charts till 1994, making it one of the longest running programmes on radio. Sayani, who was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932, compered, presented and voiced over 50,000 programmes and over 19,000 jingles. He also conducted the Bournvita Quiz Contest for eight years, taking over after the death of his brother Hamid Sayani. Besides, Sayani’s interviews with legends such as Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar are still special. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many from all walks of life who condoled the death of the radioman, who it felt established a one-on-one bond with each listener through his voice that radiated warmth and cheer.

“The demise of Shri Ameen Sayani ji marks the end of an era for radio listeners in India and many countries. He had created a special place in the hearts of people with his natural style of presenting radio programmes, impressive voice and unique flow...,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said the radio presenter’s golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations. “Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away.