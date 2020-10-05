Rafale to be included in Air Force Day parade

New Delhi : Rafale fighter aircraft, which joined the Indian Air Force, will fly in a 'Vijay' formation along with Jaguar during this year's Air Force Day Parade. After this Rafale will fly in 'Transformer' formation in association with Sukhoi-30 MKI and Tejas fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force has given information about this.

The Air Force said that 56 aircraft including 19 combatants and 7 transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters will participate in the air demonstration during the Air Force Day Parade this year. On October 8, 2020, the Indian Air Force will celebrate its 88th anniversary with full pride.

On this special occasion of the Indian Air Force, the Air Force Day Parade and Investiture Ceremony will be organized at the Air Force Base at Hindon (Ghaziabad). On this day Rafale fighter aircraft will take part in the Air Force Parade. The five Rafale fighter jets were officially inducted into the Indian Air Force at Ambala (Haryana) on 10 September.

According to the Indian Air Force, the Rafale is a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, contradiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth hit, anti-ship and nuclear deterrent fighter aircraft. .

On July 29, five Rafale aircraft from France arrived in India. Our neighbor countries Pakistan and China are most worried about Rafale joining the Indian Air Force. Rafale, one of the world's best fighter aircraft, will strengthen the strength of the Indian Army.

Rafael's visit to India amidst the ongoing tension with China is important. These much-awaited aircraft are superior to fighter planes of China and Pakistan at all levels. Rafale aircraft have already flown in Ladakh region and are aware of the areas where Rafale planes are to be flown. Rafale aircraft have availability of three single seater and two double seater.