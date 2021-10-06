Rahul denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, late on Tuesday night, denied permission to a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 has been enforced there after Sunday's violence.

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had sought permission for the Rahul-led delegation.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress said the five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi planned to visit the district.

Party sources said that Rahul would also meet sister Priyanka who has been kept at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday.

She was formally arrested on Tuesday evening and the guest house has been notified as a temporary jail.

Rahul Gandhi, according to party sources, was scheduled to reach Lucknow on Wednesday to take stock of the political developments and visit Lakhimpur Kheri.