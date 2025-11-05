Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Haryana, Cites Brazilian Model’s Photo Appearing 22 Times In Rolls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his allegations of electoral fraud in Haryana, presenting what he described as proof that the Congress “should have won by a landslide.” Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi displayed the image of a Brazilian model, claiming her photo was used 22 times in the Haryana voter list under multiple names like Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

He alleged that this repetition was part of a “centralised operation” designed to manipulate the 2024 Haryana assembly election in favour of the ruling BJP. “One person voting 22 times under different identities — this is not an error, it’s a system,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of aiding the alleged fraud.

Gandhi asserted that around 25 lakh fake or invalid voters were included in the rolls, out of a total electorate of about two crore. “Nearly one in every eight voters is fake,” he stated, adding that Congress lost by just 22,000 votes — calling it “democracy stolen in plain sight.”

He also launched what he termed “The H Files,” a dossier intended to expose large-scale manipulation of electoral data, claiming to possess “100% proof.” Gandhi further urged India’s youth to understand the threat such practices posed to democracy.

The Election Commission swiftly dismissed the accusations, noting there had been no official complaints about voter rolls in Haryana. EC officials questioned why Congress polling agents failed to report such irregularities during voting and challenged Gandhi’s stance on the voter list revision process, which the Congress had earlier opposed.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s third press conference on the issue of “vote chori,” where he has repeatedly accused the EC and BJP of tampering with voter lists and vowed to reveal “explosive” evidence of malpractice.