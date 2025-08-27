Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Stopped Anti-Terror Action In Pakistan After Trump’s Call

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of halting India’s military action against Pakistan-based terror camps at the behest of former US President Donald Trump. Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur during the *Voter Adhikar Yatra*, Gandhi claimed that Modi “stopped everything in five hours” after Trump directed him to de-escalate.

The allegation came hours after Trump, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Washington, repeated his long-standing claim that he personally intervened to prevent a conflict between India and Pakistan in May. According to Trump, he threatened both countries with steep tariffs and the suspension of trade deals unless they agreed to a ceasefire. He asserted that his pressure forced Modi to end military operations swiftly.

Since May, Trump has publicly stated over 40 times that his mediation prevented the India-Pakistan conflict from turning “nuclear.” India, however, has consistently maintained that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly between the two militaries, without third-party involvement. Both Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have rejected any claims of foreign intervention during Operation Sindoor.

At the rally, Gandhi also targeted the BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of manipulating voter lists and “stealing votes.” He demanded an explanation over the reported deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar’s electoral rolls, alleging it was part of a broader pattern of electoral malpractice.

The remarks add a fresh political flashpoint as Bihar heads towards elections, with Gandhi sharpening his attack on both the BJP and the Election Commission, while Trump’s statements continue to stir debate on India’s handling of cross-border tensions with Pakistan.