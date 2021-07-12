Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help people in Himachal, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers to help the people affected in the flash floods and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand in this difficult time. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe."

The Central government on Monday deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh led to flash floods in upper Dharamsala in Kangra district, washing away parked cars and partially damaging houses.

Two persons have been reported missing after heavy rain in the district.

Reviewing the ground situation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the phone, assuring him that an NDRF team will be deployed to handle any exigency.