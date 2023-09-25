Rahul Gandhi Launches Housing Scheme In Chhattisgarh Amid Election Preparations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh, a state gearing up for elections, on Monday. His visit was focused on launching the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in the Bilaspur district. Upon landing at the Raipur airport, he was warmly received by state Congress leaders.

The MGANY scheme has been designed to extend financial assistance to homeless individuals and families living in kutcha houses in rural areas. At the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan' event, both Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are set to distribute the initial installment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries, aiding them in constructing their homes. This significant event is scheduled to take place around 2 pm in the Parsada (Sakri) village, located within the Takhatpur development block in the Bilaspur district.

Out of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, 1 lakh individuals have been on the permanent waitlist (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-rural). Yet, they have not received the benefits of the Central scheme, as explained by an official from the public relations department.

As part of the occasion, a sum of Rs 5 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY), initiated in May of this year. Under MNSASY, registered construction workers in Chhattisgarh receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to build their homes.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development and construction projects valued at Rs 524.33 crore in Bilaspur district. They will also distribute appointment letters to 2,594 newly recruited teachers.

The MGANY scheme is specifically targeted at homeless families who were not included in the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census - 2011 (SECC-2011). The Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023, conducted under the direction of the chief minister, identified 10,76,545 families without proper housing or residing in kutcha houses.

As part of the MGANY scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will provide financial aid to these families. In remote areas, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1.30 lakh for house construction, while in plain areas, the assistance amount will be Rs 1.20 lakh.

Furthermore, the scheme aims to benefit 6,99,439 eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY-rural) who were on the permanent waitlist but had not received homes due to a lack of targets allocated by the Central government, according to the official.