Just In
Rahul Gandhi meets newly appointed MP Congress Chief, CLP & deputy leader
Rahul Gandhi met the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitendra Patwari, CLP leader Umang Singhar and deputy leader Katare in New Delhi on Sunday.
Rahul Gandhi shared the pictures of his meeting with the newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, CLP and Deputy leader Hemant Katare.
“Today, met with Madhya Pradesh newly appointed unit Chief Jitu Ptwari, CLP Umang Singhar, deputy leader Hemant Katare. My compliments to them for the new responsibilities,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media.
His remarks came a day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge replaced Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as new state unit chief.
Kharge also appointed Singhar as CLP and Katare as deputy leader in the House.
The Congress was hopeful of coming to power in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections. However, the party could manage to win only 66 out of the 230 member assembly while the BJP managed to win 163 seats in the state.