Rahul Gandhi more suitable to be a gym trainer: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi: Former Congress leader and spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday said that the daily attacks on temples in Bangladesh represent a height of atrocities against the Hindus. He also advised "anarchist" Rahul Gandhi to quit politics and become a gym trainer.

“The time for Bhagwan Shri Kalki’s incarnation is coming close with the rise in atrocities against Hindus,” Krishnam told IANS, criticising the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Pointing to the excesses against Hindus, the chairman of Sambhal-based Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust said, “The Puranas have clearly mentioned that Bhagwan Kalki Narayan will be born on the land with 68 pilgrimages, 19 wells with a Shivlingam in the middle. I am sure these landmarks will be discovered in the ongoing archaeological survey in Sambhal.”

“The Kalki Dham is being built, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has graced Sambhal with his presence and Sambhal has become famous in the entire world,” he said, calling these auspicious indicators of the possible arrival of Bhagwan Kalki Narayan.

Talking about the recent scuffle on Parliament premises, the former Congress leader said, “Rahul Gandhi appears to be in politics by mistake. To me, he seems more suitable to be a gym trainer.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s body language, his statements, his actions and image is that of an anarchist, wrestler or a fighter. His image is not that of a mature politician but that of a gym trainer. He wants to turn Parliament into a kabbadi arena,” he said.

My advice to him is to open a gym and pursue the profession of a trainer as he has failed to become a mature politician even after 20 years in politics, he said.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also slammed Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s statement that Home Minister Amit Shah, who allegedly made anti-B.R. Ambedkar remarks, has been bitten by a rabid dog.

“This is the problem with Opposition leaders, they do not indulge in discourse and discussion. They only criticise decisions taken by PM Modi or HM Shah. There can be no justification for the use of such a capable Home Minister Amit Shah who works for the pride of the country and worked hard to remove Article 370 and fight Maoists,” he said.