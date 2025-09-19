Rahul Gandhi responds to Election Commission’s fact-check on ‘voter chori’ claims

On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha ratcheted up his attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing its CEC of preventing an inquiry into suspected deletion of voters in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency.

On X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi accused the CEC of preventing the filing of an FIR by a local EC officer after the Congress candidate in Aland blew the whistle over the purported irregularities. “The Karnataka CID has written 18 times in 18 months for crucial evidence but the CEC hasn’t given it to them. State EC has sent multiple requests to ECI too—held up by CEC,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi said that if the irregularities had not come to light and 6,018 votes were to be deleted as in the purported case, the Congress candidate would have lost the polls. "IPs, device ports, OTP trails withheld—held up by CEC. CEC Gyanesh Kumar, don't give us lame excuses. Give the evidence to Karnataka CID. Now," he added.

EC vs Rahul Gandhi: In a post soon after, tagged #ECIFactCheck, the Election Commission responded to Gandhi’s tweets and rejected his claims as “incorrect and baseless.”

At a press conference in the national capital earlier in the day, Gandhi repeated the charge against the CEC of protecting those involved in voter fraud and "those who have destroyed democracy". He said that in Aland, Congress workers were having their names removed from the electoral rolls, and the deletion of 6,018 votes was proof of it.

“In Aland there was an attempt to delete 6,018 votes and the matter was exposed only by a sheer accident. The election commission has claimed they have deleted 200 of those,” Gandhi alleged.

Rejecting the Congress leader’s charges, the Election Commission fact check post stated that no individual in the public can delete votes online, as had been suggested by Gandhi. It said, “In 2023, there were attempts made to delete or tamper with the electoral rolls of the Aland Assembly constituency. Those attempts did not succeed, and ECI took cognizance suo moto and directed the filing of an FIR to be investigated.”