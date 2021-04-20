Top
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

''After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID,'' the 50-year-old posted on Twitter. ''All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,'' he wrote.


A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

