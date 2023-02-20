  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Meghalaya, Kharge in Nagaland

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Highlights

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, where elections are slated to be held on February 27.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, where elections are slated to be held on February 27.

Kharge will campaign in Nagaland on Tuesday and Gandhi will be in Meghalaya on Wednesday - in his first visit of Rahul Gandhi in the election.

In both the states, the Congress is out of power and it is trying to regain support of the states where it was once powerful.

