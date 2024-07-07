Rahul Gandhi Urges Increased Compensation For Hathras Stampede Victims In Letter To UP CM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation for the families of those affected by the tragic stampede at a 'satsang' in Hathras on July 2.



The stampede, held during an event by Bhole Baba (real name Suraj Pal Singh), resulted in at least 121 deaths and numerous injuries.



In a letter to Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, who recently visited the victims' families, called for a transparent and fair investigation into the incident. He stressed the importance of holding those responsible accountable to ensure justice for the affected families.



He labeled the current compensation from the Uttar Pradesh government as "inadequate" and urged the Chief Minister to increase the amount and disburse it to the families of the deceased and injured promptly.



The Centre and Uttar Pradesh government have announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.



Rahul Gandhi expressed his sorrow after meeting the victims in Hathras and emphasized the need to support them during this difficult time. He hopes the state government will consider his requests and act swiftly.

A three-member judicial commission has been set up to investigate the stampede and visited Hathras on Sunday to gather statements from officials, police, and others involved in the 'satsang'. Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the committee will submit its report within two months.

Bhole Baba expressed his distress over the incident and urged the affected families to trust the judicial process. Meanwhile, Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused and 'mukhya sevadar', was arrested on Friday night.

