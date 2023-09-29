Rahul Gandhi's Outreach Efforts: Connecting With Carpentry Artistry At Kirti Nagar Furniture Market

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a visit to the Kirti Nagar furniture market in Delhi on Thursday, where he engaged with carpenters who were busy at work. This marks his third recent outreach effort in the national capital. In August, he met with fruit and vegetable vendors at Azadpur Mandi, and more recently, he spoke with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station.

During his visit to the furniture market, Gandhi not only interacted with the carpenters but also took the opportunity to learn about their challenges and even tried his hand at crafting some furniture pieces. He expressed admiration for the carpenters, recognizing their hard work and artistic skills in crafting durable and beautiful pieces.

In a social media post, Gandhi shared his experience, saying, he visited Asia's largest furniture market in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, and met the talented carpenters. They are not just hardworking but also exceptional artists, masters of creating both durability and beauty.They had meaningful conversations, and he had the chance to learn from their expertise. Here is the viral video, have a look at it :



The Congress party also posted pictures of Gandhi's visit to the Kirti Nagar market, showing him actively engaging with furniture tools. This visit is part of Gandhi's ongoing efforts to connect with various sections of society in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Previously, Gandhi had met farmers while they were planting paddy in Haryana's Sonipat district and interacted with women farm laborers, inviting them to his mother's residence. He also embarked on a truck journey from Delhi to Chandigarh a few months ago, where he listened to the concerns of truck drivers.

