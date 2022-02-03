Rahul Gandhi's Statements Regarding Tamil Nadu Drew A Lot Of Attention

The assertion made by Congress leaderin Parliament that the BJP will never be able to run Tamil Nadu has elicited a variety of responses from state politicians.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Wednesday, Gandhi, the first opposition leader to speak, levelled numerous allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader further claimed that the Centre is attempting to undermine the concept of the Union of States, which was defeated in 1947, as opposed to the concept of a king.

Rahul Gandhi explained that this country can be seen in two ways. One idea is that it is a union of states, which means that it is a negotiation, a discussion, and that he can go to his brother in Tamil Nadu and ask him, What do you want?"and he will respond, this is what he want. What do you want?' he asks, and I respond, 'This is what I he want.' It's not a kingdom; it's a partnership. You will never, ever, ever rule over the people of Tamil Nadu in your entire life; it is impossible, reported The Indian Express.

He emphasised the significance of cooperative federalism, saying that India has only been administered through conversations for decades. He mentioned while hinting the government that they believe they can control them, continuing to it that they have no understanding of history, and you have no concept what they are up against. Since the people of Tamil Nadu have the idea of Tamil Nadu, the idea of Tamil language, and the idea of India in their hearts.

The series of tweet are surrounding from every side after this speech. In response to it, one the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai explained in his tweet that the condition of Congress in poor condition calling it in "ICU with oxygen support from DMK."

Annamalai further mentioned that the BJP is in power in Puducherry, and that the next will be Tamil Nadu.