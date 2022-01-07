Rahul Gandhi's untimely Italy visit raises eyebrows

New Delhi: Assembly elections in five States -- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- are knocking on the doors and all parties are busy preparing for the upcoming elections. But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is missing from action.

It is learnt that he had gone to Italy to celebrate Christmas and New Year. But no one in his office, including party leader Koppula Raju, could give any information when contacted by The Hans India. They did not even indicate when he is likely to be back. When asked, when was Rahul likely to be back, he said, "I am not aware of it, please."

Though Rahul does not hold any formal position in the party, it is he who is known to be taking crucial decisions. The party leaders are now left to themselves to work out strategies to contain the BJP in Punjab and Uttarakhand, where the party has a better chance to win.

The recent incident of breach of security and alleged leak of PM's route map has raised a political storm and has affected the image of the Punjab government. On the other hand, the party continues to witness infighting in both the States. His absence from the party affairs at such a crucial time, analysts feel, could further damage the party poll prospects.

Taking a dig at the secrecy being maintained by the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's visit abroad and the date of his return, BJP leaders said if details of the Congress leader who is on a personal visit were so secret, how could the Punjab government leak the route map of PM's visit. However, Congress sources said that Rahul would be back next week.