Rahul takes Delhi bus, flags 'complete injustice'

New Delhi : Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted the issues being faced by DTC employees and said those who make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth every day have only gotten injustice in return.

Sharing a video of his interaction with Delhi Transport Service (DTC) employees last week and a bus ride he undertook, Gandhi said on X that the DTC employees are asking the government that if they are permanent citizens, why are their jobs temporary.

"A few days ago, after a pleasant bus ride in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.

"No social security, no stable income and no permanent job - contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion," he said.

While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the home guards who are constantly deployed for the safety of passengers have been without salary for six months, Gandhi said. "Troubled with this neglect, like government employees across the country, DTC workers are also living under the constant fear of privatisation," he said.

