Rahul will be shot in chest

New Delhi: During a live debate on Ladakh violence on a Kerala news channel, former ABVP leader Printu Mahadev, representing the BJP, reportedly said Rahul Gandhi should be 'shot in the chest'.

Raising the issue, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the death threat made against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by a former ABVP leader during a television debate.

The letter, sent on Sunday, warned that failure to act against the BJP spokesperson would amount to complicity in violence against Gandhi. In his letter, Venugopal called the threat a product of a deliberately 'poisonous atmosphere of hatred' and questioned the ideology supported by the ruling party and government.

The Congress demanded immediate action, stating that inaction would normalize and legitimise threats and criminal intimidation against the Opposition leader.