Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother, says 'love between mother and son eternal, priceless'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

Heeraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. Her condition is stable, the hospital said.

