Live
- ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ update: Shooting set to start soon
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
Just In
Rahul’s Yatra to enter Raj’s Banswara today
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, currently in Madhya Pradesh, will enter Rajasthan from Danpur in Banswara district on...
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, currently in Madhya Pradesh, will enter Rajasthan from Danpur in Banswara district on Thursday.
It will further enter Gujarat via Dahod, confirmed Congress officials.
Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the yatra will enter Rajasthan at around 10.30 a.m. in Banswara and then will go to Gujarat.
State Congress Chief Govind Dotasra will reach Banswara on Wednesday to review the arrangements, take stock of the meeting place and the route of yatra.
Senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa will also join the Yatra.
“There is enthusiasm among the people of Rajasthan to welcome the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with love, support and blessings,” said Chaturvedi.