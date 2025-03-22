Raid on illegal hookah bars in Berhampur

Berhampur : With youngsters getting hooked to hookahs, Berhampur Police raided seven illegal hookah bars and seized 47 hookah pots with stand, tobacco and other smoking items on Thursday. Seven cases have been registered against the owners, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

Five teams of Berhampur Police conducted simultaneous raids on the hookah bars running at seven hotels/restaurants. During the raids, even some minors were found smoking hookah. On further verification, it was found that prohibited tobacco products and other chemicals including charcoal were used for smoking hookah, the SP said.

The owners of these restaurants-cum-hookah bars failed to produce any authority or licence in support of running their business and selling tobacco products. Dangerous chemicals are added to these tobacco products for more flavour and intoxication. These types of chemicals can cause lung cancer, said SP Saravana, who is also a physician.

Recently, a lot of complaints were received from the concerned parents and citizens regarding illegal hookah bars operating in Berhampur. Hookah bars emerged as a rage in the Silk City where youths, mostly students, were seen puffing away their leisure time despite the health risks associated with this habit. Contrary to popular belief, hookahs are as injurious to health as cigarettes.

As per the World Health Organisation, a 200-puff session at a hookah bar is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes. Though the water used in the hookahs filter harmful ingredients, it does not filter any harmful chemicals. Smoke from the hookahs contain the same cancer-causing chemicals as cigars and cigarettes. Hookah smokers also inhale carbon monoxide, heavy metals add other toxic compounds which are produced when charcoal is burnt.

Hookah bars do not come under the purview of COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003) and this has become a cause for concern while smoking is prohibited at public places.