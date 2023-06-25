Raids at suspected hideouts of gangsters Landa, Rinda across Punjab

Chandigarh: In a massive crackdown against the gangster-terrorist nexus, Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangsters-turned-terrorists Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda.

The simultaneous raids were conducted from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, wherein, all residential and other premises linked with associates of both the criminals, were thoroughly searched in all 28 police districts in the state.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that all Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police were directed to depute strong police parties to make successful this operation, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

Police teams were asked to round up suspicious persons during the operation, he said.

All major places linked with Landa and Rinda were raided during this operation by 364 parties of Punjab Police involving about 2,000 police personnel.

"Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons arrested during recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa and Harwinder Rinda,” said Shukla.

He said several persons have also been detained during the operation for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession. The material and data collected during the search operation is being examined further, he added.

Pertinently, such raids help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people.

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran police have achieved a major success during this operation after the police party led by the DSP, Bhikhiwind arrested two associates of Rinda identified as Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh.

The police teams have also recovered two pistols, including .30 bore Star pistol and .45 bore along with 285 cartridges of different bores, besides, recovering 100 grams of opium and 250 kg lahan (raw material used to make liquor) from their possession.