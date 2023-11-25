Live
Railway Minister Vaishnaw holds review meeting on safety aspects
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday carried out a derailed review of the safety aspects of the Indian Railways with the board members, zonal officials, and RDSO and discussed automatic signalling and long working hours for crews.
According to the Railway Ministry officials, Vaishnaw chaired a meeting to review the safety aspects across the railway network.
In a meeting, apart from the Railway Board members, zonal officials, divisional officials, and RDSO officials also joined via video conferencing.
The official said that during the meeting, the Minister discussed various safety aspects, emphasising on various safety aspects of automatic signalling , long hours of crews, yard modernisation and safety in yard infrastructure, and disaster management.
He also instructed the drawing up of a fortnightly safety action plan and its review on a regular basis.