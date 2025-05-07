Live
Railway Ministry Issues Security Alert On Military Train Information
Railway Ministry warns employees against Pakistan intelligence seeking military train details, emphasizing national security concerns amid recent cross-border tensions and missile strikes.
The Railway Ministry has issued an urgent advisory warning employees about potential attempts by Pakistani intelligence agencies to gather sensitive information regarding military train movements. The notice, released on May 6—just one day before India conducted missile strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack—emphasized that sharing such confidential data constitutes a serious national security breach.
"Pakistani intelligence operatives may contact railway officials requesting classified information about military special train movements," stated the Railway Board in its communication to Principal Chief Operation Managers across all railway zones.
The advisory strictly prohibits railway personnel from disclosing such sensitive information to anyone except authorized Military Rail staff, warning that violations would be treated as security breaches with severe national security implications.
Military Rail, a specialized division within Indian Railways, provides crucial logistical support to India's defense forces. The ministry has directed senior officials to ensure all staff members understand the sensitive nature of military movement information and instructed employees to refuse any requests for such details from unauthorized individuals.