Railway officials pay tribute to iconic singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Senior officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Headquarters, Maligaon, paid tribute to the late singer composer and cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg, during a visit to his residence at Kahilipara in Guwahati on Wednesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that on behalf of the NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the railway officials visited Zubeen Garg’s residence on Wednesday evening and offered floral tributes to the departed artist.

They extended heartfelt condolences to his family, grieving the untimely demise of the legendary musician who had made outstanding contributions to Assamese music and culture, as well as to the broader landscape of Indian music and cultural heritage.

During the visit, the NFR officials met his wife, Garima Saikia Garg and spent some time with her expressing their sympathies and extending support to his family during this difficult time.

On behalf of NFR, a memento was also presented to the family as a mark of respect and remembrance, the CPRO said. The passing of Zubeen Garg has left a profound void in the cultural landscape of Assam and the Northeast.

His artistic legacy will continue to inspire generations through his timeless creations and dedication to the region’s musical and cultural heritage, Sharma said.

The 52-years-old celebrated Assamese singer and music legend Zubeen Garg, whose soulful voice made him a household name across the country, passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore on September 19.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 19.

His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the event and across the Assamese community worldwide. Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker.

With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages.



