Rains likely to continue in West Bengal
Kolkata: Heavy rain is likely to continue in parts of West Bengal owing to an active monsoon trough and an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, the IMD said on Wednesday.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Some southern West Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia, are likely to receive heavy rain till August 8.
Gairkata tea estate in Jalpaiguri district received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, at 120 mm, the IMD said.
The other places that received significant amounts of rainfall in the state are Buxaduar and Dalgaon tea estate (80 mm), Mohanpur in Paschim Medinipur district (70 mm) and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district (60 mm), it said.
Kolkata received 28 mm of rainfall during the period.