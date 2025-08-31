Raj CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow

Jaipur: RajasthanChief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has convened a crucial cabinet meeting on Sunday, ahead of the Assembly session scheduled to begin on Monday. The meeting, to be held at the Chief Minister’s Office, is expected to focus on legislative business and final preparations for the session.

According to party leaders, some important bills are likely to be taken up in the meeting.

The recent Rajasthan High Court decision on the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam may also come up for informal discussion in the meeting.

However, the Cabinet Secretariat has only released information about the meeting so far, and the detailed agenda is likely to be issued on Sunday morning.

Three pending bills are already scheduled to be referred to the Select Committee in the upcoming session. Along with them, three new bills approved by the Cabinet recently will also be presented. The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, tabled in the previous session, is set to be withdrawn and reintroduced with amendments. Additionally, drafts of some more bills may get Cabinet approval on Sunday.

If that happens, the total number of bills lined up for the Assembly session could reach between 8 and 10, making it a crucial session for legislative business in Rajasthan.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani reviewed preparations for the session in a meeting with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat. He directed them to ensure all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the House.

Devnani emphasised that officers should remain updated with rules, work in coordination, and address any technical difficulties faced by legislators. The previous session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was held from January 31 to March 24, comprising 24 sittings. During this period, 12 Bills were introduced, of which 10 were passed. At the outset of the session, a significant step was taken towards digitization by providing iPads to members, aiming to make the House paperless.(IANS)