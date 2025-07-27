Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
Raj CMO gets bombs threat, search ops launched
Jaipur: Security agencies launched an extensive search operation at the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office and Jaipur International Airport on Saturday...
Jaipur: Security agencies launched an extensive search operation at the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office and Jaipur International Airport on Saturday following a bomb threat received via email, officials said.
The threat mail, sent to the official email ID of Jaipur airport, warned that both the places would be blown up within one to two hours, prompting immediate action from security forces.
“The anti-bomb squad, police, fire brigade and civil defence teams were swiftly deployed at both the Chief Minister’s Office and the airport. Additional police personnel were rushed to the state secretariat to strengthen security,” a senior police officer said. Bomb detection and disposal squads carried out a room-to-room search at the Chief Minister’s Office while parallel operations continued at the airport. No suspicious object was recovered from either location.
Saturday being a government holiday, only a limited number of officers and staff were present at the Chief Minister’s Office. They were immediately evacuated.