Raj committed to making Budget youth-centric: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state government is committed to making the upcoming budget youth-centric to accelerate development and build a “Viksit Rajasthan”.

Interacting with students ahead of the Budget at the chief minister’s residence, Sharma said India is a young nation and its youth are key stakeholders in achieving the goals of a developed India and Rajasthan. “The energy of youth will drive growth. Our priority is their empowerment,” he said.

Extending greetings on National Youth Day, the chief minister said Swami Vivekananda’s message of unwavering commitment to goals continues to inspire young people.

Sharma said the government has taken strict action against paper leaks and claimed that no such incident has occurred in the past two years.

He said over one lakh government jobs have been provided during this period, while recruitment is underway for around 1.5 lakh posts. The government aims to provide four lakh government and six lakh private sector jobs in five years, he added.

The chief minister said over three lakh youths have received skill training, nearly two lakh have benefited from internship programmes and 658 startups have been supported. Investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore from MoUs signed at the Rising Rajasthan summit have begun materialising, he said