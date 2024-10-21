Rajasthan bypolls: Congress to go solo in all seven seats

Jaipur: The Congress in Rajasthan has decided to contest the November 13 bypolls in seven Assembly constituencies alone without forming alliance with any party.

"We are not forming an alliance with any party in the by-elections. We will contest all seven seats," Rajasthan unit Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday while speaking with media persons after a coordination committee meeting which was held at the state unit Congress War Room.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held over the chances of the party forming an alliance with any party.

"We are ready to contest elections on all seven seats. A comprehensive strategy has been prepared for preparations for by-elections to be held in the seven Assembly constituencies and detailed discussion has been held on the selection of candidates.

"On the basis of the report received from senior observers and members of the election committee, the demand for senior leaders of the Congress party in the election campaign for particular areas in the Assembly constituencies were also discussed, and a comprehensive strategy was prepared for the election campaign," Dotasra said.

"A list of probable candidates for Congress has been prepared for all seven seats. The list will be presented before the AICC by Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on which the party high command will decide the selection of the candidate and declare the candidate," Dotasra said.

Dotasra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, former Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, National General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and all three co-in-charge secretaries were also present in the meeting.

Dotasra, meanwhile, also said: "Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee is deciding the list of candidates for all seven seats and sending it to the high command. Now if the high command gives any instructions on alliance, we are bound by it... but our opinion is to contest all seven seats alone."

"If anyone has approached for alliance, we will discuss in Delhi. But, the Rajasthan Congress has given a panel on all seven seats. Rajasthan Congress has decided to contest elections on its own strength," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.



