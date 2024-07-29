Rajasthan CM announces RIMS on lines of AIIMS

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will be established on the lines of AIIMS in the state and also announced a budget of Rs 750 crore for the project.

He also announced that the government will now buy 1000 electric buses instead of 500. In the budget speech announced earlier, it was announced to buy 500 buses. With these announcements, the budget of Rajasthan was passed in the assembly on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that Bikaner and Bharatpur UITs (Urban Improvement Trust) will now be promoted to development authorities, adding that a new plan has been announced for the beautification of the Dravyavati river.



He also announced a provision of reservation in state police, jail guard and forest guard recruitments for the Agniveers.

He announced that the families getting ration will also get a LPG cylinder for Rs 450.

"We are expanding the scope of those getting gas cylinders for Rs 450. Earlier, beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and BPL families were getting LPG cylinders for Rs 450. Now this scheme will be extended to families who take ration wheat," the Chief Minister said.

He also announced that the salary, allowances and pension of MLAs and former MLAs will increase every year.

For Class IV recruitment, the Chief Minister announced that the government will restart this long-pending recruitment with new rules. At the same time, candidates scoring 40 per cent marks will also be able to take the Common Entrance Test for government services.

“Elderly people between 70 and 75 years of age in the state will be given 5 per cent more allowance in pension,” the Chief Minister said.

Before the passing of the budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, the Chief Minister, responding to the debate on the Finance Bill, said that the opposition was short of words to criticise the budget.

“We are moving forward with the vision of a developed India@2047,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) presented a true fact that companies are not coming to our state because there is no electricity and water in our state.

"But this is the result of the unwise policies of the five-year rule of Congress. Power companies of the state reached bankruptcy during their time. Where in the year 2018-19, power companies were in profit of Rs 2607 crore, however, in the year 2023-24, there is a debt burden of about Rs 91,000 crore on power companies."

On the paper leak, the Chief Minister said that the LoP has said that only small fishes have been caught while the big crocodiles are still out.

“They should not worry at all, their net was too small for small fishes, but I come from Brij Bhoomi. I have unwavering faith in the one with Sudarshan Chakra Bansiwala (Lord Krishna). Their net must have fallen short but no one will be able to escape from the supreme Sudarshan Chakra. When the one with Sudarshan Chakra comes, even big crocodiles will be caught,” the Chief Minister said.



He said that the livestock health insurance was announced under their (Congress) tenure but not even a single animal was insured.



He said that medical colleges were announced to be built in the Rajsamand-Jalore district but they were also not built.