Drone technology making agriculture profitable: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Kovelakuntla (Nandyal district): R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy stated that use of drones is transforming agriculture into a profitable venture, during the distribution of agricultural machinery in Kovelakuntla, Banaganapalle constituency on Monday.

On this occasion, the Minister interacted with farmers and enquired about their experiences using agricultural drones. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is pioneering drone technology in agriculture like no other state in the country.

“We are setting up a dedicated drone corporation and establishing a drone hub on 300 acres in Orvakal,” he announced, adding that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately sanctioned the project when he requested him.

Highlighting the proximity of an airport in Orvakal, he said the government is considering launching localised drone training programmes, which will provide opportunities for youth and farmers in the region.

Criticising previous YSRCP-led government, Minister Janardhan Reddy said, “During our earlier TDP government, we had sanctioned godowns which were rendered useless by the previous administration. In the last five years, not a single agricultural machine was distributed under YSRCP rule.”

He recalled that during the previous TDP regime, farmers were provided with “Rythu Rathalu” (farmer vehicles) and hundreds of tractors under a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh.

Alleging irregularities in the previous government’s tractor distribution based on community lines, he remarked, “No one knows where those tractors went. I have ordered the agriculture department officials to conduct a full-fledged investigation and submit a report on the irregularities.”

Farmers informed the Minister that drone-based spraying saves them up to Rs 700 per acre. Especially for tall crops like maize, where manual spraying is difficult, drones help reach the inner parts of the field effectively, thereby reducing pest infestations and cutting down expenses.

Minister BC Janardhan Reddy concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to equipping farmers with modern technology to enhance productivity and profitability in agriculture.