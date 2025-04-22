Use WhatsApp governance services: Collector Basha

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has called upon the public to actively utilise the WhatsApp Governance services recently launched by the State government.

On Monday, the Collector officially released the poster for “AP Government WhatsApp Services” at Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate.

Speaking at the event, the Collector explained that the state government introduced WhatsApp Governance service, accessible via number 9552300009, to bring a multitude of citizen services directly to the people. This initiative, named “Mana Mitra” and launched on April 15, allows citizens to access over 250 public services conveniently from their homes.

He highlighted the platform’s ability to provide fast and transparent service delivery for services such as document verification, licenses, tax payments, utility bills, temple bookings, and examination results, effectively eliminating opportunities for corruption and marking a significant advancement in good governance.

The Collector stressed that all residents should seize this valuable opportunity to access essential civic services swiftly and efficiently. The platform’s user-friendly design includes Artificial Intelligence support for voice-based services, going beyond simple text messaging.

He further announced that SMS-based services will soon be available for individuals without smartphones. By integrating data from all departments through the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS), services will be personalized and delivered based on each citizen’s information. The system also incorporates features like QR code-based document verification.

Currently, the “Mana Mitra” WhatsApp service is accessible in both Telugu and English, with plans for future expansion to include more languages.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, Zilla Parishad CEO Nasar Reddy, and other officials participated in the event.