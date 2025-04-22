Officials told to prepare for ‘Poshan Pakhwada’ to be held on April 23

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, alongside Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, participated in a Public Grievance Redressal Platform at RJC Kalyana Mandapam in Prasannayanapalli village, Rapthadu mandal on Monday. During the event, 407 public petitions were received.

The Collector emphasised that the programme, initiated under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s “People First” motto, aims to efficiently address public grievances. He directed officials to respond positively to petitions and provide effective solutions, noting that similar programmes are being conducted at district, constituency, and mandal levels. To enhance communication, the Collector’s Office has established a Command and Control Room and a dedicated social media team. Petitions are routed to relevant departments through this system, and action reports with photographic evidence are required from the departments.

MLA Paritala Sunitha expressed satisfaction with mandal-level redressal platform, stating it brings the government closer to people. She highlighted that most petitions pertained to land disputes, drinking water, pensions, housing sites, and ration cards.

As part of the event, Collector Vinod Kumar and MLA Sunitha presented a mega cheque of Rs 1,34,116 to Anantha Animuthyalu Education Society, a charitable initiative that supports underprivileged students. The Collector also made a personal donation of Rs 10,000.

The Collector issued directives to ICDS officials to prepare for the upcoming “Poshan Pakhwada” program on April 23. He instructed officials to regularly monitor Anganwadi Centers and provide sanitation reports for each panchayat and ward. A special meeting with municipal commissioners and sanitation staff is planned to discuss door-to-door waste collection, processing, equipment, and funding. He also stressed the importance of reactivating inactive RRR Centers and improving the functionality of Community Sanitary Complexes under the Swachh Bharat Mission.