Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-Hindu Remarks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
x

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

Highlights

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma condemned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Hindus in his Lok Sabha speech. Sharma accused Gandhi of lying and using anti-Hindu rhetoric for political gains. He also criticized Gandhi's remarks on farmers and Ayodhya, calling them deceitful.

In a scathing attack, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting Hindus during his Lok Sabha speech.

Sharma claimed Gandhi repeatedly denigrates Hindus for political gains and to appease a particular community. Gandhi's remarks, labeling Hindus as violent and hatemongers, sparked massive protests in Parliament.

The BJP leader argued that Gandhi's speech was full of lies and baseless statements, reflecting an anti-Hindu sentiment within the Congress. He further accused Gandhi of deceit on issues like farmers and Ayodhya, calling his rhetoric a 'shop of lies'.

