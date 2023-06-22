  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Rajasthan Govt announces 50 percent concession to women in buses

Rajasthan Govt announces 50 percent concession to women in buses
x

Rajasthan Govt announces 50 percent concession to women in buses

Highlights

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said.

Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses would be increased from 30 to 50 per cent. This was implemented from April 1. At the inauguration of the bus terminal at Sindhi Camp here on May 25, the chief minister had announced that the concession would also be extended to Rajasthan roadways' buses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X