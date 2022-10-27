  • Menu
Rajasthan govt grants Rs 36.56 cr for digital libraries in 344 residential schools

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 36.56 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools of the state.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 36.56 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools of the state.

The approval was given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in compliance with the announcement made during the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23, officials confirmed.

With this approval, digital libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established in various residential schools, multipurpose hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Schools run under Tribal Area Development Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Minority Affairs, School Education Department etc.

