Rajasthan school students to get marks for behaviour, planting trees

Jaipur: In an innovative move, the Rajasthan Education Department will now give school students marks for their behaviour and planting trees.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that this initiative (marking and plantation) was taken to improve the academic level and behaviour of the students.
“The class V students will get four marks for good behaviour and 10 marks for planting trees. Class VIII students will get six marks for good behaviour and 10 marks for planting trees. In class X, students will get six marks for good behaviour and seven marks for planting trees and students of class XII will get seven marks for sapling plantation and six for good behaviour,” the minister said.
He added that the entire process has been divided into different categories of projects from class VI to XII in which students can get score more marks by planting tress.
“Along with the third test and project, they will now also get marks for plantation and good behaviour. This will not only improve their academic level but students will also be able to get overall development,” the minister said.
He added that along with environmental protection, the plantation is important for the environment.
“School children will prove to be helpful in making the state green by becoming the protectors of the environment. Its positive results will come out. Students will be able to plant trees not only in school but also in their homes and public places. Geo-tagging and teachers will monitor this. Students will be given marks based on their performance,” the minister said.