Rajasthan to set up dedicated team for Covid management
Rajasthan Additional Chief Secreary of Medical and Health, Shubhra Singh, has ordered setting up a State Covid Management Team amid the fresh coronavirus scare triggered by the new variant JN.1, an official said on Friday, adding the state has recorded one death and five positive cases in the last two days.
Shubhra Singh said that keeping in view the increase in the number of Covid cases in other states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, a dedicated team has been formed for Covid management in the state.
Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate has been appointed as the Nodal Officer of the State Covid Management Committee.
The other members of the committee include -- Managing Director, Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, Anupama Jorwal; Director of Public Health Ravi Prakash Mathur; Joint Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, Gaurav Saini, among others.
This committee will carry out necessary activities in the state for prevention and control of Covid-19.