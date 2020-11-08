Rajinikanth's Exit Paves Way For Kamal Haasan's Entry Into Active Politics

Kollywood actor and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is all set to jump into the political fray. It may be recalled that Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth had decided against entering politics in view of his health condition.

Doctors have advised the Thalaiva against campaigning for elections owing to the prevailing covid menace together with his present ill health. But now, we hear that Kamal Haasan will be contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

Kamal said that he was aware of Rajinikanth's health condition even before it was made public and added that he is more concerned about the Superstar's health condition. While interacting with the media, Kamal said that politics needs more good people. Kamal is the founder of Makkal Needhi Mariam. (MNM).

The Ulaganayagan has said that he is in touch with Rajinikanth and added that he wouldn't hesitate to seek the support of the Superstar irrespective of whether he floats a political party or not. Kamal assured that he would let people know from which constituency he would contest and other details while signing the election papers.

The actor felt that a lot of people are disappointed with the current political situation in the state and invited such people to join hands with him. The actor said that MNM may become the third largest party after upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.