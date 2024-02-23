Rajnath says BJP has ended credibility crisis in politics

Nabarangpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the BJP has ended the ‘’credibility crisis in politics’’ created by the Congress and the saffron party has won the trust of people by fulfilling promises. Singh said this addressing party workers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir.

‘’The people had lost their trust in politicians as the Congress people do not fulfil promises made to people during elections. However, the BJP won the trust of the people by fulfilling all its promises. Therefore, the crisis of credibility in politics has ended. People now have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Defence Minister said that the Congress used to ‘’forget’’ the promises made to the people after elections for which the people had ‘’lost faith’’ in politicians. However, things have changed since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he said.

‘’You can check our election manifesto and find that all the promises are met,’’ he said, adding that the party has promised the abolition of

Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq and also Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya. All the promises were met and the people have now realised that the BJP does what it promised.