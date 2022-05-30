Rajnath Singh No 1 Minister: Survey

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the top performing minister in the Modi Cabinet among the NDA voters and non-NDA voters, reveals a survey of IANS-CVoter Survey.



The survey was conducted on the completion of 8 years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The survey was conducted among the NDA, non-NDA voters and involved other various parameters.

As per the survey, Singh ranks first in both — NDA voters with 8.36 score and the Opposition voters with 7.03 score.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani scored high in some critical demographics, including Dalits, landless labourers and low-income groups, basically bottom of the pyramid, in a very critical vote in terms of electoral equations, as per the survey. Irani is among the top five ministers in the NDA supporters list and the opposition supporters list.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is also the unanimous runner-up among the ruling party and Opposition supporters. Gadkari has a score of 8.07 and 6.81 among the NDA and Opposition voters and is ranked number second in both surveys.

There is a divergence after the ranking of the top two ministers. In the NDA camp, Home Minister Amit Shah is ranked number three with a score of 7.79 but fares not so well among the opposition supporters and is ranked last at 16 with a score of 5.53. And there are some major surprises; Rajnath and Gadkari remain top 2 across the board, but in different demographics there are important stories to tell. For example, the housewives have rated Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as top-rated minister: Modi has got his formula right. There are strong chances that the 2024 verdict will be on tapped water in homes. Female voters are going to deliver that.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is ranked 4th on both lists. I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is ranked 4th in the Opposition supporters list and 6th on the NDA supporters list.