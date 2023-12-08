Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, Vinod Tawde appointed as observers for Rajasthan

Live
Just In
The BJP on Friday appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde as observers for Rajasthan.
The observers will collect opinions from the MLAs over the right choice for the Chief Minister's post.
It is believed that a legislative party meeting may be held on December 10 or 11. As per sources, the new Chief Minister might be sworn-in December 15, as ‘Malamas’ -- a intercalated month in the Hindu calendar that is considered inauspicious -- is starting from December 16.
Meanwhile, after being named an observer for Rajasthans, Rajnath Singh met BJP President J.P. Nadda on Friday. On the sidelines of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, Rajasthan BJP chief C.P. Joshi also spoke to Nadda and Rajnath Singh regarding the selection of the Chief Minister and the upcoming legislative party meeting.
Vasundhara Raje, one of the front-runners for the CM's post, is also in Delhi presently. On Thursday night, she had met Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.